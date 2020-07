Amenities

Comfort home sweet home in quiet community. Living, Dining, Kitchen overlook large backyard that back up to green area. Split bedrooms w a spacious master retreat. Master bath features dual sinks, garden tub and giant walk-in closet. Feel like you are living in the county but with all the shops, groceries, Starbucks, restaurants less then a mile away! Great home at lowest price, won't last long!