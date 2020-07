Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

READY for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Windmill Farms! New carpet throughout home. Features formal dining room, open kitchen with separate breakfast area and large living room with corner fireplace. Master suite has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Schedule your appointment today!