109 Darcie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home! Step through the front door to a beautiful entry way with wood floors. Turn left and you will see the Room or study with french doors. Kitchen is spacious with island, has an eat in kitchen, and a large breakfast bar. Living room has wonderful windows and a bricked gas fireplace. Just off the living room is the master bedroom which is a large room with private master bath, dual vanities, large garden tub, separate shower, private toilet, and large walk in closet. A must see! HOA included, pet case by case.