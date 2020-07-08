109 Darcie Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous home! Step through the front door to a beautiful entry way with wood floors. Turn left and you will see the Room or study with french doors. Kitchen is spacious with island, has an eat in kitchen, and a large breakfast bar. Living room has wonderful windows and a bricked gas fireplace. Just off the living room is the master bedroom which is a large room with private master bath, dual vanities, large garden tub, separate shower, private toilet, and large walk in closet. A must see! HOA included, pet case by case.