109 Bugle Call Road

Spacious 5 bedroom & 3 full bathroom home in Fox Hollow Subdivision. You'll enjoy the extra space with 2 living rooms, office, and 3 car garage. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, lots of counter space & cabinets throughout. Fantastic master bedroom with garden tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Downstairs also includes 3 guest bedrooms & formal dining room. Upstairs you'll find the 2nd living room with another guest room & full bathroom. Don't forget the covered back patio with privacy fence. Subdivision also has a community pool. Close to dining, shopping, and schools.