1046 Dancing Waters
1046 Dancing Waters

1046 Dancing Waters Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Dancing Waters Avenue, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Forney is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hard surface floors throughout, covered rear patio and 3 car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

* 2 year lease special at $1950!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=HcvcXLjpO1&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Dancing Waters have any available units?
1046 Dancing Waters doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 1046 Dancing Waters currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Dancing Waters is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Dancing Waters pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Dancing Waters is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 1046 Dancing Waters offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Dancing Waters offers parking.
Does 1046 Dancing Waters have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Dancing Waters does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Dancing Waters have a pool?
No, 1046 Dancing Waters does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Dancing Waters have accessible units?
No, 1046 Dancing Waters does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Dancing Waters have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Dancing Waters does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Dancing Waters have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Dancing Waters does not have units with air conditioning.

