Forney, TX
1018 Eagle Nest Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

1018 Eagle Nest Avenue

1018 Eagle Nest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Eagle Nest Avenue, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
You will LOVE this magnificent home located in Forney, TX near Hwy 80 and the Forney Community Park. This is a STUNNING 4 Bedroom and 4 Bathroom home located in sought after Fox Hollow. Absolutely gorgeous entry into beautiful wood floors in the large living area, dining, study with a full bath attached! Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen open to living and breakfast nook. Large master with see through fireplace shared with the living area. Game room and separate media room upstairs makes great area for children while you entertain downstairs.Covered patio with Hot Tub! Current tenant lease expires February 20, 2020. To schedule a viewing contact Jeff Wilkins via/text or email. Rent is $2700.00 Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $157 admin fee. Pets on case by case basis. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in the city for your home and find your property. Do not disturb tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue have any available units?
1018 Eagle Nest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue have?
Some of 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Eagle Nest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue offer parking?
No, 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue has a pool.
Does 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Eagle Nest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

