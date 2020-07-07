1018 Eagle Nest Avenue

Amenities

You will LOVE this magnificent home located in Forney, TX near Hwy 80 and the Forney Community Park. This is a STUNNING 4 Bedroom and 4 Bathroom home located in sought after Fox Hollow. Absolutely gorgeous entry into beautiful wood floors in the large living area, dining, study with a full bath attached! Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen open to living and breakfast nook. Large master with see through fireplace shared with the living area. Game room and separate media room upstairs makes great area for children while you entertain downstairs.Covered patio with Hot Tub! Current tenant lease expires February 20, 2020. To schedule a viewing contact Jeff Wilkins via/text or email. Rent is $2700.00 Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $157 admin fee. Pets on case by case basis. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in the city for your home and find your property. Do not disturb tenant.