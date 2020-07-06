1 Estate Lane 1

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly all utils included microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 11/01/19 2017 2/1 mobile home for rent *All Bills Paid $850 - Property Id: 168382



2/1 2017 mobile home for rent in the New Main Street Estates Development in Yantis, TX. 5 minutes from Lake Fork and 10 minutes from Walmart in Sulphur Springs.



*All bills paid includes: electricity, water, sewer, trash and lawncare. CH/A, washer dryer hook ups, tub/shower, refrigerator, oven/stove top, microwave, Built in dresser drawers.



Small Pets under 10 pounds. 2 pet limit per household. $250 pet deposit per pet. No outdoor pets. No dangerous breeds (Pitt Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepherds etc.)



Family Friendly Mobile Home Park. Yantis ISD



$45 mandatory online application fee through turbotenant

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168382p

Property Id 168382



(RLNE5238531)