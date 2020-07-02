929 Edgefield Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated home on clean & quiet street in desirable Flower Mound area. The home sits on a corner lot with great curb appeal & located near restaurants, shopping centers , & easy access to Highways. The home features newly modern paint color throughout, Updated appliances, Granite counter tops in kitchen, Wood floors in all common areas, decorative wood burning fireplace, & Rear entry 2 car garage with long driveway. The property is located in award winning Flower Mound high schools & ranked Elementary & Middle Schools.