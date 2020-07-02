All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

929 Edgefield Trail

929 Edgefield Trail · No Longer Available
Location

929 Edgefield Trail, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated home on clean & quiet street in desirable Flower Mound area. The home sits on a corner lot with great curb appeal & located near restaurants, shopping centers , & easy access to Highways. The home features newly modern paint color throughout, Updated appliances, Granite counter tops in kitchen, Wood floors in all common areas, decorative wood burning fireplace, & Rear entry 2 car garage with long driveway. The property is located in award winning Flower Mound high schools & ranked Elementary & Middle Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Edgefield Trail have any available units?
929 Edgefield Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Edgefield Trail have?
Some of 929 Edgefield Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Edgefield Trail currently offering any rent specials?
929 Edgefield Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Edgefield Trail pet-friendly?
No, 929 Edgefield Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 929 Edgefield Trail offer parking?
Yes, 929 Edgefield Trail offers parking.
Does 929 Edgefield Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Edgefield Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Edgefield Trail have a pool?
No, 929 Edgefield Trail does not have a pool.
Does 929 Edgefield Trail have accessible units?
No, 929 Edgefield Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Edgefield Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Edgefield Trail has units with dishwashers.

