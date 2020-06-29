9125 Shawnee Trl

Amenities

Freshly remodeled home among the trees, you won't find anything like it! This home sits on nearly .5 acre boasting views from every room giving you a tree house feel! Kitchen gleams with new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fridge included! Dine in the kitchen or enjoy your meals on 1 of 2 balconies over looking the heavily wooded scenery! Large living room with stone fireplace is sure to bring the family close. MASSIVE Master Suite has it's own access to the upstairs balcony to enjoy those beautiful Texas sunrises and sunsets. Neighborhood backs up to Grapevine lake for fishing & trails. Minutes to shopping & restaurants Too much to list, Come see it today! Pets are case by case. $65 app fee per adult. Income 3x the rent. $157 admin fee upon lease signing. Detached Garage with one side for parking & the other a workshop & extra concrete pad for RV/boat parking. Unique multi-level home with an upper & a lower deck & great views.