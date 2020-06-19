All apartments in Flower Mound
9101 Choctaw Trl

9101 Choctaw Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9101 Choctaw Trail, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming little cottage on oversized lot. Huge living area boasts exposed wood beams,
built in shelving, and lofty rock fireplace. Sitting area off of livingroom could be
used as study or second bedroom. Spacious kitchen with bar seating overlooks dining area with backyard views.
Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Cozy bedroom with massive walk in closet. Huge backyard with a deck & garden area.Garage has shop-work space. ** Pets case by case ** $250 pet deposit and $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet ** $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 Choctaw Trl have any available units?
9101 Choctaw Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 9101 Choctaw Trl have?
Some of 9101 Choctaw Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101 Choctaw Trl currently offering any rent specials?
9101 Choctaw Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 Choctaw Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9101 Choctaw Trl is pet friendly.
Does 9101 Choctaw Trl offer parking?
Yes, 9101 Choctaw Trl offers parking.
Does 9101 Choctaw Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 Choctaw Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 Choctaw Trl have a pool?
No, 9101 Choctaw Trl does not have a pool.
Does 9101 Choctaw Trl have accessible units?
No, 9101 Choctaw Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 Choctaw Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101 Choctaw Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

