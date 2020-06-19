9101 Choctaw Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming little cottage on oversized lot. Huge living area boasts exposed wood beams,

built in shelving, and lofty rock fireplace. Sitting area off of livingroom could be

used as study or second bedroom. Spacious kitchen with bar seating overlooks dining area with backyard views.

Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Cozy bedroom with massive walk in closet. Huge backyard with a deck & garden area.Garage has shop-work space. ** Pets case by case ** $250 pet deposit and $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet ** $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.