909 Mallard Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Charming Home in the Center of Flower Mound! Exceptional clean home with manicured landscaping. Over-sized living room with cozy fireplace that opens to eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, natural lighting, and breakfast bar. Master Suite features dual vanities, recessed lighting, huge walk in closets and jacuzzi tub. Backyard perfect for all your entertaining needs, covered patio, ceiling fan, and lighting system. Home is within walking distance to Flower Mound Community Center with indoor and outdoor pool, waterpark and fitness center. Owner provides weed control.