Two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage. Master down with double sinks and separate shower and walk in closet. Two bedrooms up with loft area that would make a great study area. Formal dining room off kitchen with French door in back. New carpet, touch up paining on interior and exterior, plus repairs will be performed after current tenant moves out.