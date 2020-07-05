All apartments in Flower Mound
Location

713 Northwood Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Live in a beautiful 4 bedrooms (2 MASTERS) two story Darling Homes villa in highly acclaimed Lakeside DFW community! Enjoy souring high ceilings, large great room and open kitchen concept with hardwood flooring and custom cabinetry. Kitchen features: SS appliances, granite counter tops and gas cook top. This energy efficient home has lots of storage space, features plantation shutters, upgraded hardware through out and an oversized side deck and lots of natural light. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, gym and the movies as well as the North Grapevine Trail. 10 minutes to the DFW Airport and align with exemplary schools. Ready to enjoy this wonderful lifestyle?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Northwood Drive have any available units?
713 Northwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Northwood Drive have?
Some of 713 Northwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Northwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Northwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Northwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 713 Northwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 713 Northwood Drive offer parking?
No, 713 Northwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 713 Northwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Northwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Northwood Drive have a pool?
No, 713 Northwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 Northwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Northwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Northwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Northwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

