713 Northwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Live in a beautiful 4 bedrooms (2 MASTERS) two story Darling Homes villa in highly acclaimed Lakeside DFW community! Enjoy souring high ceilings, large great room and open kitchen concept with hardwood flooring and custom cabinetry. Kitchen features: SS appliances, granite counter tops and gas cook top. This energy efficient home has lots of storage space, features plantation shutters, upgraded hardware through out and an oversized side deck and lots of natural light. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, gym and the movies as well as the North Grapevine Trail. 10 minutes to the DFW Airport and align with exemplary schools. Ready to enjoy this wonderful lifestyle?