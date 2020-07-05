700 Northwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully designed villa on premium corner lot in desirable Lakeside neighborhood of Flower Mound. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, large island and dining area, opening to living room with an abundance of natural light. Floor plan includes downstairs study with French doors, living room, kitchen, dining space and half bath. Upstairs houses a second living space, oversized master, two additional bedrooms, full bath, and utility room. Conveniently located near DFW Airport and walking distance to upscale dining, shopping, boutiques, Moviehouse & Eatery, abundant green space, biking and jogging trails, and Grapevine Lake!