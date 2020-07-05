All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Northwood Drive

700 Northwood Drive
Location

700 Northwood Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully designed villa on premium corner lot in desirable Lakeside neighborhood of Flower Mound. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, large island and dining area, opening to living room with an abundance of natural light. Floor plan includes downstairs study with French doors, living room, kitchen, dining space and half bath. Upstairs houses a second living space, oversized master, two additional bedrooms, full bath, and utility room. Conveniently located near DFW Airport and walking distance to upscale dining, shopping, boutiques, Moviehouse & Eatery, abundant green space, biking and jogging trails, and Grapevine Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Northwood Drive have any available units?
700 Northwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Northwood Drive have?
Some of 700 Northwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Northwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Northwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Northwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 700 Northwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 700 Northwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 Northwood Drive offers parking.
Does 700 Northwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Northwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Northwood Drive have a pool?
No, 700 Northwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 700 Northwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Northwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Northwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Northwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

