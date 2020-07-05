All apartments in Flower Mound
6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road

6643 Roughleaf Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6643 Roughleaf Ridge Rd, Flower Mound, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Popular Highland Homes model 242 - 5 bed 4 bath 1.5 story with tons of upgrades! Wonderfully open concept living-dining-kitchen with hand-scraped wood floors & gas fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz c-tops, SS appliances, dbl ovens, 5 burner gas cooktop, farm sink, pot filler & lg island with seating. Dedicated office, media & 2nd floor bonus room. Utility with sink, handy mud room & oversized 3 car tandem garage with 8 ft doors and epoxy coated floor. Extended master suite & luxurious master bath with freestanding tub & shower body jets. Upgraded tile in all baths, handy workstation off main living & extended patio for entertaining. Enjoy the Canyon Falls parks, trails, pools & area events. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road have any available units?
6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road have?
Some of 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

