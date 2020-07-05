6643 Roughleaf Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Popular Highland Homes model 242 - 5 bed 4 bath 1.5 story with tons of upgrades! Wonderfully open concept living-dining-kitchen with hand-scraped wood floors & gas fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz c-tops, SS appliances, dbl ovens, 5 burner gas cooktop, farm sink, pot filler & lg island with seating. Dedicated office, media & 2nd floor bonus room. Utility with sink, handy mud room & oversized 3 car tandem garage with 8 ft doors and epoxy coated floor. Extended master suite & luxurious master bath with freestanding tub & shower body jets. Upgraded tile in all baths, handy workstation off main living & extended patio for entertaining. Enjoy the Canyon Falls parks, trails, pools & area events. Welcome Home!