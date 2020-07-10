6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road

Amenities

Outstanding one story, first time rental that is truly better than new! Enjoy the exceptional features including an energy efficient one story plan with 4 bedrooms. 3 full baths, executive study with wall of built-ins, wood look ceramic tile flooring, plantation shutters, chef's kitchen, split bedrooms, custom storage areas, ceiling installed sound system throughout home, 4 car garage plus much more. A backyard oasis awaits you with a in-ground salt water pool, attached heated whirlpool spa and covered patio backing to a beautifully landscaped green area. Community features include a full size fitness center, hike and bike trails, dog park and resort pool. Front yard lawn maintenance included in lease.