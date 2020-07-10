All apartments in Flower Mound
6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road

6605 Roughleaf Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Roughleaf Ridge Rd, Flower Mound, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Outstanding one story, first time rental that is truly better than new! Enjoy the exceptional features including an energy efficient one story plan with 4 bedrooms. 3 full baths, executive study with wall of built-ins, wood look ceramic tile flooring, plantation shutters, chef's kitchen, split bedrooms, custom storage areas, ceiling installed sound system throughout home, 4 car garage plus much more. A backyard oasis awaits you with a in-ground salt water pool, attached heated whirlpool spa and covered patio backing to a beautifully landscaped green area. Community features include a full size fitness center, hike and bike trails, dog park and resort pool. Front yard lawn maintenance included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road have any available units?
6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road have?
Some of 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Roughleaf Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

