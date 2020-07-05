6333 Crossvine Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking to rent while you build a new home? Move in now while you wait for your home to be built while living in this unique home nestled in the neighborhood of Canyon Falls. It has an open floor plan along with several charming farmhouse style upgrades: plantation shutters, shiplap walls, sliding barn doors, and a floor to ceiling rock fireplace. The community amenities and events are outstanding with a dog park, two pools, splash pad, gym, and event center. There are also several trails and a stocked pond. This home is located in Argyle ISD! Owner will be leaving curtains and rods, and refrigerator will be available for lease.