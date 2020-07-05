All apartments in Flower Mound
Flower Mound, TX
6333 Crossvine Trail
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:12 PM

6333 Crossvine Trail

6333 Crossvine Trl · No Longer Available
Location

6333 Crossvine Trl, Flower Mound, TX 76226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking to rent while you build a new home? Move in now while you wait for your home to be built while living in this unique home nestled in the neighborhood of Canyon Falls. It has an open floor plan along with several charming farmhouse style upgrades: plantation shutters, shiplap walls, sliding barn doors, and a floor to ceiling rock fireplace. The community amenities and events are outstanding with a dog park, two pools, splash pad, gym, and event center. There are also several trails and a stocked pond. This home is located in Argyle ISD! Owner will be leaving curtains and rods, and refrigerator will be available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Crossvine Trail have any available units?
6333 Crossvine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 Crossvine Trail have?
Some of 6333 Crossvine Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Crossvine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Crossvine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Crossvine Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6333 Crossvine Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6333 Crossvine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Crossvine Trail offers parking.
Does 6333 Crossvine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 Crossvine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Crossvine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6333 Crossvine Trail has a pool.
Does 6333 Crossvine Trail have accessible units?
No, 6333 Crossvine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Crossvine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 Crossvine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

