6318 Branchwood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in desired Country Meadow! This charming rental features a spacious kitchen with white cabinetry and ample counter space, formal dining room, living room with a cozy fireplace and built-in shelving, and so much more! Master suite and en suite bath features dual sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. Enjoy the private backyard offering an open patio with gorgeous landscaping. Great location just minutes away from the community park, Marcus High School, shopping, and restaurants! Come see this lovely rental before it's too late!