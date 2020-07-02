All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
6318 Branchwood Trail
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

6318 Branchwood Trail

6318 Branchwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6318 Branchwood Trail, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in desired Country Meadow! This charming rental features a spacious kitchen with white cabinetry and ample counter space, formal dining room, living room with a cozy fireplace and built-in shelving, and so much more! Master suite and en suite bath features dual sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. Enjoy the private backyard offering an open patio with gorgeous landscaping. Great location just minutes away from the community park, Marcus High School, shopping, and restaurants! Come see this lovely rental before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 Branchwood Trail have any available units?
6318 Branchwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 6318 Branchwood Trail have?
Some of 6318 Branchwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6318 Branchwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Branchwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Branchwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6318 Branchwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 6318 Branchwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6318 Branchwood Trail offers parking.
Does 6318 Branchwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6318 Branchwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Branchwood Trail have a pool?
No, 6318 Branchwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6318 Branchwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 6318 Branchwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Branchwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6318 Branchwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

