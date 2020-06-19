All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

616 Teakwood Drive

616 Teakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

616 Teakwood Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity for a one story in quiet Lake Bluff of Flower Mound. When you live here, you'll be able to get anywhere in the metroplex from Fort Worth to Dallas or Plano and Frisco in 30 minutes or less. Just 15 minutes from DFW airport as well! This home has 3 beds in a split floor plan with 2 full baths.The master boasts a beautifully remodeled shower and a large walk in closet. This home will have new flooring in the living area prior to tenant move in. Available as soon as the new flooring is installed, come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Teakwood Drive have any available units?
616 Teakwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Teakwood Drive have?
Some of 616 Teakwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Teakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Teakwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Teakwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 Teakwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 616 Teakwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 Teakwood Drive offers parking.
Does 616 Teakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Teakwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Teakwood Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Teakwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Teakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Teakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Teakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Teakwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

