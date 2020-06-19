616 Teakwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity for a one story in quiet Lake Bluff of Flower Mound. When you live here, you'll be able to get anywhere in the metroplex from Fort Worth to Dallas or Plano and Frisco in 30 minutes or less. Just 15 minutes from DFW airport as well! This home has 3 beds in a split floor plan with 2 full baths.The master boasts a beautifully remodeled shower and a large walk in closet. This home will have new flooring in the living area prior to tenant move in. Available as soon as the new flooring is installed, come see it today!