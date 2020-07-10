6109 Whiskerbrush Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

3D TOUR AVAILABLE! Amazing home in sought after Argyle ISD located on a cul-de-sac in Canyon Falls! Access to all Canyon Falls amenities with pool, park, trails and more! Front yard maintained by HOA! This home has beautiful wood floors throughout entire first floor and in the game room upstairs. Two story windows light up the entire living space and offer a great view from the game room since there are no neighbors behind this home. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, SS appliances, Silestone counters, island and a huge pantry that you will love! Open to large living room with 2 story stone fireplace! Covered patio overlooks large yard. Spacious master on first floor. WDF included.