Move in ready 1 story house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. The floors in 3 rooms were replaced with wood look tiles in Feb 2019. The water heater were replaced in FEB 2019. All 3 rooms are painted. Split bedroom arrangement. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and large linen closet. Great location and school. Granite kitchen counter top and sink tops. All windows were changed to Energy Efficiency LOW E glasses.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 Gentry Lane have any available units?
609 Gentry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.