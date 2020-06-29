609 Gentry Lane

Amenities

Move in ready 1 story house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. The floors in 3 rooms were replaced with wood look tiles in Feb 2019. The water heater were replaced in FEB 2019. All 3 rooms are painted. Split bedroom arrangement. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and large linen closet. Great location and school. Granite kitchen counter top and sink tops. All windows were changed to Energy Efficiency LOW E glasses.