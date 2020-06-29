All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

609 Gentry Lane

609 Gentry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

609 Gentry Ln, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Move in ready 1 story house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. The floors in 3 rooms were replaced with wood look tiles in Feb 2019. The water heater were replaced in FEB 2019. All 3 rooms are painted. Split bedroom arrangement. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks and large linen closet. Great location and school. Granite kitchen counter top and sink tops. All windows were changed to Energy Efficiency LOW E glasses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Gentry Lane have any available units?
609 Gentry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Gentry Lane have?
Some of 609 Gentry Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Gentry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
609 Gentry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Gentry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 609 Gentry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 609 Gentry Lane offer parking?
No, 609 Gentry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 609 Gentry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Gentry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Gentry Lane have a pool?
No, 609 Gentry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 609 Gentry Lane have accessible units?
No, 609 Gentry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Gentry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Gentry Lane has units with dishwashers.

