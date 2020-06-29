5424 Buckner Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute one story home located in an established and quiet neighborhood! 3bed+2baths+2car garage on a Cul De Sac. Bright & spacious w high & vaulted ceiling living areas! Ample living rooms with a fireplace and french doors that leads you to the back yard. Gorgeous kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Porcelain tile and lots of cabinets. Wood LMNT. in all living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Sprinkler System front & backyard. Large patio and ample backyard w mature trees to enjoy outdoors and have fun. Great location! Walking distance to outstanding elementary, middle and high school. Near to the Shops at Highland Village and Lewisville recreational Lake!