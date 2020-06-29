All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

5424 Buckner Court

5424 Buckner Court · No Longer Available
Location

5424 Buckner Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute one story home located in an established and quiet neighborhood! 3bed+2baths+2car garage on a Cul De Sac. Bright & spacious w high & vaulted ceiling living areas! Ample living rooms with a fireplace and french doors that leads you to the back yard. Gorgeous kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Porcelain tile and lots of cabinets. Wood LMNT. in all living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Sprinkler System front & backyard. Large patio and ample backyard w mature trees to enjoy outdoors and have fun. Great location! Walking distance to outstanding elementary, middle and high school. Near to the Shops at Highland Village and Lewisville recreational Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Buckner Court have any available units?
5424 Buckner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Buckner Court have?
Some of 5424 Buckner Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Buckner Court currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Buckner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Buckner Court pet-friendly?
No, 5424 Buckner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5424 Buckner Court offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Buckner Court offers parking.
Does 5424 Buckner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 Buckner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Buckner Court have a pool?
No, 5424 Buckner Court does not have a pool.
Does 5424 Buckner Court have accessible units?
No, 5424 Buckner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Buckner Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 Buckner Court has units with dishwashers.

