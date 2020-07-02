5412 Carriage Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is the perfect blend of comfort and charm. Sitting on a quiet cul de sac lot within walking distance to the elementary school this updated home features recently replaced carpet, fresh paint, eat-in kitchen, black appliances, black side by side refrigerator, oversized family room that could be used as a family room & dining room combo, dual sinks in master, & a walk in shower, covered patio, and large backyard perfect for the kids to play. Exemplary Flower Mound schools! This home is a must see!