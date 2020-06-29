All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 5400 Briar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
5400 Briar Lane
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:38 AM

5400 Briar Lane

5400 Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

5400 Briar Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath house. Recently remodeled, features wood laminate floors throughout. Ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast areas. High efficiency AC and natural gas for lower utility bills. Large fenced back yard on this corner lot with plenty of shade. Other features include black and stainless appliances,no refrigerator, remote garage door openers, decked attic for storage, ceiling fans in every room, fireplace and alarm system. Zoned to outstanding schools!
All information deemed accurate. Potential tenant to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Briar Lane have any available units?
5400 Briar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Briar Lane have?
Some of 5400 Briar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Briar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Briar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Briar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Briar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5400 Briar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Briar Lane offers parking.
Does 5400 Briar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Briar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Briar Lane have a pool?
No, 5400 Briar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Briar Lane have accessible units?
No, 5400 Briar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Briar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 Briar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary