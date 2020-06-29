5400 Briar Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath house. Recently remodeled, features wood laminate floors throughout. Ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast areas. High efficiency AC and natural gas for lower utility bills. Large fenced back yard on this corner lot with plenty of shade. Other features include black and stainless appliances,no refrigerator, remote garage door openers, decked attic for storage, ceiling fans in every room, fireplace and alarm system. Zoned to outstanding schools!

All information deemed accurate. Potential tenant to verify all information listed.