Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Nice, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease, ready for immediate occupancy! Spacious living area with fireplace and expansive vaulted ceilings. Both bathrooms have new tile floors and tile showers! Master has a sitting area plus large walk in closet. Huge fenced backyard with 2 decks for relaxing. Exterior to be painted a whitish gray with black trim color starting Monday, Nov. 25. Come take a look today! Feeds into Marcus High School!! Use application at www.amazingrentals4you.com