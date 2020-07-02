5200 Zane Drive

Amenities

Don't miss this fabulous 5 bedroom Bridlewood home! Open floor plan with spacious living areas, beautiful wood floors, study with French doors. Huge island kitchen boasts granite countertops, walkin pantry, stainless steel appliances, all overlooking large family room with wall of windows. Downstairs master suite has sitting area & relaxing bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Other amenities incl 3 car garage, built-in storage & upstairs game room. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with sparkling pool, attached spa & huge yard.