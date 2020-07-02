All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
5200 Zane Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5200 Zane Drive

5200 Zane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5200 Zane Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bridlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this fabulous 5 bedroom Bridlewood home! Open floor plan with spacious living areas, beautiful wood floors, study with French doors. Huge island kitchen boasts granite countertops, walkin pantry, stainless steel appliances, all overlooking large family room with wall of windows. Downstairs master suite has sitting area & relaxing bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Other amenities incl 3 car garage, built-in storage & upstairs game room. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with sparkling pool, attached spa & huge yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Zane Drive have any available units?
5200 Zane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 Zane Drive have?
Some of 5200 Zane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Zane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Zane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Zane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5200 Zane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5200 Zane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5200 Zane Drive offers parking.
Does 5200 Zane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 Zane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Zane Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5200 Zane Drive has a pool.
Does 5200 Zane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5200 Zane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Zane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 Zane Drive has units with dishwashers.

