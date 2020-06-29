All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:05 AM

5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway

5120 Timberland Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Timberland Parkway, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SUPER ONE STORY HOME IS LIGHT AND BRIGHT AND NEUTRAL. LIVING ROOM HAS BUILT-INS FOR HOME OFFICE
OR STUDY. SECOND BEDROOM HAS BUILT-INS AS WELL. SHOWS WELL.WILL BE AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. ENID CAN SUPPLY MORE INFO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway have any available units?
5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway have?
Some of 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway offer parking?
No, 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway have a pool?
No, 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 TIMBERLAND Parkway has units with dishwashers.

