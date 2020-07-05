All apartments in Flower Mound
512 Sandy Lane

Location

512 Sandy Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning, energy efficient home built in 2015 and within easy walking distance to the most popular restaurants and entertainment facilities at The Shops of Lakeside. Home includes hardwood floors, plantation shutters, stainless appliances, natural stone counter-tops and ample garage and attic storage. There are two indoor living areas as well as a secluded outdoor wooden patio deck with gas supply and ambient lighting. Low maintenance home, set back from street and overlooking park area with lawn maintenance covered by HOA. Short distance to the local park, jogging and biking trails, and the Northshore trails at Lake Grapevine.
Pets by arrangement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Sandy Lane have any available units?
512 Sandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Sandy Lane have?
Some of 512 Sandy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Sandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
512 Sandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Sandy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Sandy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 512 Sandy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 512 Sandy Lane offers parking.
Does 512 Sandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Sandy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Sandy Lane have a pool?
No, 512 Sandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 512 Sandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 512 Sandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Sandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Sandy Lane has units with dishwashers.

