512 Sandy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning, energy efficient home built in 2015 and within easy walking distance to the most popular restaurants and entertainment facilities at The Shops of Lakeside. Home includes hardwood floors, plantation shutters, stainless appliances, natural stone counter-tops and ample garage and attic storage. There are two indoor living areas as well as a secluded outdoor wooden patio deck with gas supply and ambient lighting. Low maintenance home, set back from street and overlooking park area with lawn maintenance covered by HOA. Short distance to the local park, jogging and biking trails, and the Northshore trails at Lake Grapevine.

Pets by arrangement.