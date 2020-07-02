5109 Timber Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

THIS HOUSE HAS BEEN LEASED. Gorgeous home with conventional open floor plan in a quiet location. Newly updated kitchen with lovely granite, counter-tops, island & gas cook-top. Flexible living area & 4th bedroom with hardwood floors can be utilized as a study or playroom. Formal dining area with hardwood floors. Over sized master with amazing walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms split from master with full bath. Large laundry room. Large fenced backyard with covered patio within walking distance to schools. Conveniently located a few blocks from 2499, near hospital and close to several shopping areas. $50 application fee per adult, pets considered case by case basis and no smoking. One year lease required.