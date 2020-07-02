All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

5109 Timber Park Drive

5109 Timber Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Timber Park Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THIS HOUSE HAS BEEN LEASED. Gorgeous home with conventional open floor plan in a quiet location. Newly updated kitchen with lovely granite, counter-tops, island & gas cook-top. Flexible living area & 4th bedroom with hardwood floors can be utilized as a study or playroom. Formal dining area with hardwood floors. Over sized master with amazing walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms split from master with full bath. Large laundry room. Large fenced backyard with covered patio within walking distance to schools. Conveniently located a few blocks from 2499, near hospital and close to several shopping areas. $50 application fee per adult, pets considered case by case basis and no smoking. One year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Timber Park Drive have any available units?
5109 Timber Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Timber Park Drive have?
Some of 5109 Timber Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Timber Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Timber Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Timber Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5109 Timber Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5109 Timber Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Timber Park Drive offers parking.
Does 5109 Timber Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Timber Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Timber Park Drive have a pool?
No, 5109 Timber Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Timber Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 5109 Timber Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Timber Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 Timber Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

