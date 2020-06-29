All apartments in Flower Mound
5109 Par Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:20 PM

5109 Par Drive

5109 Par Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Par Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bridlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
UPDATED BRIDLEWOOD SINGLE-STORY with AMAZING OUTDOOR LIVING AREA! You will fall in love with this open-concept floor plan graced with handscraped hardwood floors, fresh carpet, plantation shutters, elegant moldings & remodeled bathrooms. Host in the updated kitchen boasting granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a butler's pantry or unwind in the spacious family room showcasing a fireplace, built-ins & surround sound. Relax in the private master suite featuring a bay window sitting area, separate vanities, jetted tub, frameless shower & large walk-in closet. Entertain on the massive flagstone covered patio offering a built-in grill & bar. Highly sought-after schools. Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Par Drive have any available units?
5109 Par Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Par Drive have?
Some of 5109 Par Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Par Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Par Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Par Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5109 Par Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5109 Par Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Par Drive offers parking.
Does 5109 Par Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Par Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Par Drive have a pool?
No, 5109 Par Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Par Drive have accessible units?
No, 5109 Par Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Par Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 Par Drive has units with dishwashers.

