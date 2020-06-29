5109 Par Drive

Amenities

UPDATED BRIDLEWOOD SINGLE-STORY with AMAZING OUTDOOR LIVING AREA! You will fall in love with this open-concept floor plan graced with handscraped hardwood floors, fresh carpet, plantation shutters, elegant moldings & remodeled bathrooms. Host in the updated kitchen boasting granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a butler's pantry or unwind in the spacious family room showcasing a fireplace, built-ins & surround sound. Relax in the private master suite featuring a bay window sitting area, separate vanities, jetted tub, frameless shower & large walk-in closet. Entertain on the massive flagstone covered patio offering a built-in grill & bar. Highly sought-after schools. Pets are case by case basis.