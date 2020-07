Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully updated home that backs up to greenbelt and park. Wood floors downstairs in dining, living, entry, hallway, and master bedroom. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and tumbled marble stone backsplash with island. Entertain and relax in the 14 x 10 screened in porch that overlooks the greenbelt. Updated bathrooms. Garden tub in master. Downstairs windows all replaced. Upstairs living area could be study or game room. Long driveway.