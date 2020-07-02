4636 Skyline Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available for short term leases. Spectacular 1 Story home in Bridlewood. This home has been very well maintained and is fully furnished with high-end furnishings. All bills are paid, including TV, internet and wifi.

The backyard on this property is one of the top attributes of this property with a lush and peaceful sanctuary with a tranquil pond. The oven, dishwasher and microwave have all been updated to stainless steel. Sun room divides the living room with a see-through fire place. Wall of windows provides great natural light and a view of the amazing backyard. Be sure to check out the real stairway in the garage that takes you up to the huge, floored attic with tons of storage.