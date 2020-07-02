All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:38 AM

4636 Skyline Drive

4636 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4636 Skyline Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bridlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available for short term leases. Spectacular 1 Story home in Bridlewood. This home has been very well maintained and is fully furnished with high-end furnishings. All bills are paid, including TV, internet and wifi.
The backyard on this property is one of the top attributes of this property with a lush and peaceful sanctuary with a tranquil pond. The oven, dishwasher and microwave have all been updated to stainless steel. Sun room divides the living room with a see-through fire place. Wall of windows provides great natural light and a view of the amazing backyard. Be sure to check out the real stairway in the garage that takes you up to the huge, floored attic with tons of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 Skyline Drive have any available units?
4636 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 4636 Skyline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4636 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4636 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4636 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 4636 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 4636 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4636 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 4636 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4636 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.

