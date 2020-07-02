All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated September 21 2019 at 2:34 AM

4600 Sandera Lane

4600 Sandera Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Sandera Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely home in quiet neighborhood close to shopping. Flower Mound schools. Tile and laminate hardwoods throughout. Large master suite with two closets. Private sunroom off of dining area leads to backyard.
Application fee $45 per adult 18 year or older. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Sandera Lane have any available units?
4600 Sandera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Sandera Lane have?
Some of 4600 Sandera Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Sandera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Sandera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Sandera Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Sandera Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Sandera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Sandera Lane offers parking.
Does 4600 Sandera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Sandera Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Sandera Lane have a pool?
No, 4600 Sandera Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Sandera Lane have accessible units?
No, 4600 Sandera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Sandera Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Sandera Lane has units with dishwashers.

