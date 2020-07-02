4600 Sandera Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely home in quiet neighborhood close to shopping. Flower Mound schools. Tile and laminate hardwoods throughout. Large master suite with two closets. Private sunroom off of dining area leads to backyard.

Application fee $45 per adult 18 year or older. Pets considered on a case by case basis.