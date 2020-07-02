Lovely home in quiet neighborhood close to shopping. Flower Mound schools. Tile and laminate hardwoods throughout. Large master suite with two closets. Private sunroom off of dining area leads to backyard. Application fee $45 per adult 18 year or older. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4600 Sandera Lane have any available units?
4600 Sandera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.