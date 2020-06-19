4504 Narrowbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fantastic home in desirable Bridlewood community. Nice open layout with master, 2 living areas, study, kitchen & dining down. Chef kitchen features stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar, handy double ovens for your holiday cooking & kitchen nook with nice view of backyard. Wood floors in living and dining areas. Beautiful French doors welcome you to the study. Jetted garden tub, separate shower and vanities in bright master bath. Good size living area with separate media room along with 3 beds & 2 baths up. Private wrap around patio with pergola and lots of shade makes a great spot to start and end your day!! Desirable schools & close to Highland Village shopping. Jump on this one before it's gone!