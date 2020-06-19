All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4504 Narrowbrook Drive

4504 Narrowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Narrowbrook Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bridlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fantastic home in desirable Bridlewood community. Nice open layout with master, 2 living areas, study, kitchen & dining down. Chef kitchen features stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar, handy double ovens for your holiday cooking & kitchen nook with nice view of backyard. Wood floors in living and dining areas. Beautiful French doors welcome you to the study. Jetted garden tub, separate shower and vanities in bright master bath. Good size living area with separate media room along with 3 beds & 2 baths up. Private wrap around patio with pergola and lots of shade makes a great spot to start and end your day!! Desirable schools & close to Highland Village shopping. Jump on this one before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Narrowbrook Drive have any available units?
4504 Narrowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Narrowbrook Drive have?
Some of 4504 Narrowbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Narrowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Narrowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Narrowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Narrowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4504 Narrowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Narrowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 4504 Narrowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Narrowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Narrowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4504 Narrowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Narrowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4504 Narrowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Narrowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Narrowbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

