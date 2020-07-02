4425 Ironwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

EXQUISITE GOLF COURSE LOT HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS BRIDLEWOOD OF FLOWER MOUND! All bedrooms on main floor with crown molding! Kitchen boasting an XL island & granite countertops. Relax in the family room featuring handscraped hardwood floors, custom built-ins & a gas-log fireplace. Entertain in the expansive game room with by tons of natural light & surround sound speakers or escape to your master suite complimented by a jetted tub, frameless shower & a dual sink vanity! Open to short-term lease. NO CATS JUST DOGS ALLOWED. LEASES LESS THAN 6 MONTHS ARE NEGOTIABLE.