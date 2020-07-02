4425 Ironwood Drive

Amenities
EXQUISITE GOLF COURSE LOT HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS BRIDLEWOOD OF FLOWER MOUND! All bedrooms on main floor with crown molding! Kitchen boasting an XL island & granite countertops. Relax in the family room featuring handscraped hardwood floors, custom built-ins & a gas-log fireplace. Entertain in the expansive game room with by tons of natural light & surround sound speakers or escape to your master suite complimented by a jetted tub, frameless shower & a dual sink vanity! Open to short-term lease. NO CATS JUST DOGS ALLOWED. LEASES LESS THAN 6 MONTHS ARE NEGOTIABLE.