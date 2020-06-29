4232 Riverside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage new construction

Just completed 2019 NEW construction, end unit townhome facing the River, Walking Paths, New Chapel, Restaurants in the exciting Riverwalk Development at Central Park. - This location can't be beaten! Just completed 2019 NEW construction, end unit townhome facing the River, Walking Paths, New Chapel, Restaurants in the exciting Riverwalk Development at Central Park. Popular Gardenia, open floorplan with Master bedroom downstairs, living room has second-story ceilings with windows from top to bottom boasting with natural light. Featuring numerous designer upgrades in desirable modern colors including luxurious real hardwood floors throughout the first floor and stairway, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, brushed nickel hardware, and 2.5in to be installed throughout! Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL brand new townhome!



