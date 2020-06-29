All apartments in Flower Mound
4232 Riverside Dr

4232 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4232 Riverside Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Just completed 2019 NEW construction, end unit townhome facing the River, Walking Paths, New Chapel, Restaurants in the exciting Riverwalk Development at Central Park. - This location can't be beaten! Just completed 2019 NEW construction, end unit townhome facing the River, Walking Paths, New Chapel, Restaurants in the exciting Riverwalk Development at Central Park. Popular Gardenia, open floorplan with Master bedroom downstairs, living room has second-story ceilings with windows from top to bottom boasting with natural light. Featuring numerous designer upgrades in desirable modern colors including luxurious real hardwood floors throughout the first floor and stairway, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, brushed nickel hardware, and 2.5in to be installed throughout! Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL brand new townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4232 Riverside Dr have any available units?
4232 Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4232 Riverside Dr have?
Some of 4232 Riverside Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4232 Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4232 Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4232 Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4232 Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4232 Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 4232 Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4232 Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 4232 Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4232 Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 4232 Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4232 Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

