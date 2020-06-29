4221 Tiffany Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

FABULOUS HOME IN FLOWER MOUND WITH ACCESS TO EXEMPLARY SCHOOLS! Step inside this ONE story home with 3 BR, Study, 2 BA with formal living, dining and vaulted ceiling+ Fall in love with the stylish kitchen showcasing upgraded SS appliances, 4-burner gas range top, granite ctop, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet space + Escape in the master suite boasting a huge walk-in shower cubicle and WIC with shelving +Host gatherings in the family RM featuring with plenty of natural light +Access to top-class HOA amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, Swimming Pools, Miles of walking trails, etc.,