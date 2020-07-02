4205 Gayle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolutely adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home completely remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures & Porcelain Tile Flooring in the kitchen and Living Room to the beautifully remodeled bathrooms with an up-to-date walk-in shower & new cabinets, new plumbing fixtures & sinks in the bathrooms! Home has 2 masters! The downstairs Master has double doors to walk out on the patio & the Master upstairs has a balcony overlooking the backyard! Large WICs! New roof for efficiency - Nov. 2017! Large fenced Backyard! You must see this home! It won't last long!