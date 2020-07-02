4204 Spring Meadow Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage coffee bar fireplace microwave

Spectacular! Must see duplex available for immediate move in. IT'S THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS! Quaint Flower Mound community and coveted Lewisville ISD! Plus you're just moments from amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment. The bright and open floor plan features a cozy gas fireplace, tons of storage, and vaulted ceilings. A spacious kitchen offers solid counters, fridge, electric stove, breakfast area, and the perfect spot for your coffee bar! An over-sized master suite features dual sinks, large closet, and a shower-tub combo. The laundry room is adjacent to the two car garage. It's the perfect place to call home.