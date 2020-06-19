4204 Gayle Court

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located conveniently close to Flower Mound and Lewisville shopping and dining and less than 10 miles from DFW Airport. Walk to the elementary school and local park. Appreciate tile floors in kitchen, foyer and kitchen. Rich wood laminate in large family room anchored by an attractive fireplace and featuring a vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with breakfast bar open to dining. 2 master bedrooms, 1 up and 1 down. Covered patio overlooks nice size fenced backyard. 2 car attached garage. What a great place to call home. Carpets to be cleaned before move in.