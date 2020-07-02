All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:42 AM

4146 1 Place Lane

4146 One Place Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4146 One Place Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,365 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4146 1 Place Lane have any available units?
4146 1 Place Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 4146 1 Place Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4146 1 Place Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4146 1 Place Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4146 1 Place Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4146 1 Place Lane offer parking?
No, 4146 1 Place Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4146 1 Place Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4146 1 Place Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4146 1 Place Lane have a pool?
No, 4146 1 Place Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4146 1 Place Lane have accessible units?
No, 4146 1 Place Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4146 1 Place Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4146 1 Place Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4146 1 Place Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4146 1 Place Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

