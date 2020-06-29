All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4133 Broadway Avenue

4133 Broadway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4133 Broadway Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Be the first to move into this BRAND NEW luxury townhome in the heart of Flower Mounds most vibrant and highly sought after River Walk Community. Enjoy soaring ceilings in this beautiful 2 story home featuring upgrades throughout. Welcome home to this sprawling floorplan. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer INCLUDED. Enjoy the best of what Flower Mound has to offer, award winning schools, short distance to the up and coming urban hot spot on the River Walk which is featured to boast 7 restaurants, concerts in the park, retail shopping and SO MUCH MORE. With 46.5 acres of parks and open spaces in or adjacent to the property, The River Walk provides a relaxing and serene environment available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Broadway Avenue have any available units?
4133 Broadway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Broadway Avenue have?
Some of 4133 Broadway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Broadway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Broadway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Broadway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4133 Broadway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4133 Broadway Avenue offer parking?
No, 4133 Broadway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4133 Broadway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4133 Broadway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Broadway Avenue have a pool?
No, 4133 Broadway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4133 Broadway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4133 Broadway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Broadway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4133 Broadway Avenue has units with dishwashers.

