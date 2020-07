Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This one story home is in a great neighborhoood that feeds to sought after schools. Perfect location to everything.. Presby. Hosp., RiverWalk. Shopping and churches This 3 bedroom 2 bath has been beautifully updated: New Granite in kitchen and bath's, disposal, flooring, paint, light fixtures, hardware, living room curtains. Stone fireplace accents the bright living area. Large backyard, two sheds and covered patio. Front entry garage.