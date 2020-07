Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Family Home in desirable Wellington of Flower Mound. This home will be ready for new tenants January 1st. and has hand scraped wood floors downstairs and ceramic tile in kitchen. Community offers 2 pools, tennis courts, fitness center. Great location and Exemplary Schools! Come and See. $45.00 application fee per adult 18+