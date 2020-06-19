4012 Mattise Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with open floor plan. Two story family room open to spacious kitchen. Formal dinning, study and master bedroom downstairs. Upstairs has a game room and three additional bedrooms. Hardwood floor throughout first floor. Refrigerator and washer dryer included if needed. Superior location within five mins walk to elementary school (Wellington Elementary) and 15 mins walk to high school (Flower Mound High School). Access to community activity center that has two pools, lighted tennis court, basketball court and gym. Owner will take care of lawn care.