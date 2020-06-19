All apartments in Flower Mound
Flower Mound, TX
4012 Mattise Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4012 Mattise Drive

4012 Mattise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Mattise Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
tennis court
4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with open floor plan. Two story family room open to spacious kitchen. Formal dinning, study and master bedroom downstairs. Upstairs has a game room and three additional bedrooms. Hardwood floor throughout first floor. Refrigerator and washer dryer included if needed. Superior location within five mins walk to elementary school (Wellington Elementary) and 15 mins walk to high school (Flower Mound High School). Access to community activity center that has two pools, lighted tennis court, basketball court and gym. Owner will take care of lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Mattise Drive have any available units?
4012 Mattise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Mattise Drive have?
Some of 4012 Mattise Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Mattise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Mattise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Mattise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Mattise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4012 Mattise Drive offer parking?
No, 4012 Mattise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4012 Mattise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 Mattise Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Mattise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4012 Mattise Drive has a pool.
Does 4012 Mattise Drive have accessible units?
No, 4012 Mattise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Mattise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Mattise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

