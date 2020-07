Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated home that has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. This home features wood flooring upstairs and stone flooring on the bottom. Kitchen features dark cabinetry and granite counter tops. Kitchen is outfitted with Electric Range Oven, Built-In-Microwave, Refrigerator, and a Wine Cooler! Over-sized utility room with extra storage. This home has a sunroom that overlooks the large backyard. Pet fees on a case by case basis.