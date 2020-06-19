All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3909 Appleton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3909 Appleton Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:16 PM

3909 Appleton Lane

3909 Appleton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3909 Appleton Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wellington of Flower Mound. Hardwood floors in formal dining, family rms. Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling in the family room, spacious game room upstairs. Lg kitchen, granite counter tops. Mstr down. mstr bath has Jacuzzi tub, lg closet. Corner lot with ample parking, lg backyard, covered patio. Exemplary schools McKamy Middle, Flower Mound HS. Access to Wellington Athletic Club, Swimming Pool. Must SEE! Contact now to schedule your personal tour! Pets on a case by case bases approved by owner and $250. Deposit for each pet. Non Refundable Application fee of $50 for each applicant over age 21 for credit and background check. Must have minimum credit score of 640.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Appleton Lane have any available units?
3909 Appleton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Appleton Lane have?
Some of 3909 Appleton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Appleton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Appleton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Appleton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Appleton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Appleton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Appleton Lane offers parking.
Does 3909 Appleton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Appleton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Appleton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3909 Appleton Lane has a pool.
Does 3909 Appleton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3909 Appleton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Appleton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Appleton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary