3909 Appleton Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wellington of Flower Mound. Hardwood floors in formal dining, family rms. Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling in the family room, spacious game room upstairs. Lg kitchen, granite counter tops. Mstr down. mstr bath has Jacuzzi tub, lg closet. Corner lot with ample parking, lg backyard, covered patio. Exemplary schools McKamy Middle, Flower Mound HS. Access to Wellington Athletic Club, Swimming Pool. Must SEE! Contact now to schedule your personal tour! Pets on a case by case bases approved by owner and $250. Deposit for each pet. Non Refundable Application fee of $50 for each applicant over age 21 for credit and background check. Must have minimum credit score of 640.