3908 Sharondale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Wonderful two story house in Flower Mound with POOL . It has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. The House has many elegant features Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and jetted tub for relaxing evening. Kitchen is spacious with natural stone and Granite Island and stainless steel appliances. Entrance has hard wood flooring where the kitchen, breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tiles and carpets in bedrooms. Large backyard for entertaining with pool. Large separate laundry room offers room for extra refrigerator. You can also enjoy the work out in the club house,community pools and parks which is walking from distance from the house.