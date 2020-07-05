All apartments in Flower Mound
3908 Sharondale Drive

3908 Sharondale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Sharondale Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Wonderful two story house in Flower Mound with POOL . It has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. The House has many elegant features Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and jetted tub for relaxing evening. Kitchen is spacious with natural stone and Granite Island and stainless steel appliances. Entrance has hard wood flooring where the kitchen, breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tiles and carpets in bedrooms. Large backyard for entertaining with pool. Large separate laundry room offers room for extra refrigerator. You can also enjoy the work out in the club house,community pools and parks which is walking from distance from the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Sharondale Drive have any available units?
3908 Sharondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Sharondale Drive have?
Some of 3908 Sharondale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Sharondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Sharondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Sharondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3908 Sharondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3908 Sharondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Sharondale Drive offers parking.
Does 3908 Sharondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Sharondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Sharondale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3908 Sharondale Drive has a pool.
Does 3908 Sharondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3908 Sharondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Sharondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 Sharondale Drive has units with dishwashers.

