3813 Braxton Lane

Rare opportunity in Flower Mounds Lexington Glen highly desired 3 bed 2.1 bath 2 car garage home. Superb condition and freshly remodeled. Real hardwood flooring in entry, family room and formal dining. 2019 Marble look porcelain tile in bathrooms. 2019 frieze carpet in bedrooms. 2019 Granite counters and sinks in kitchen and baths. Full interior and exterior paint 2019. Roof replaced 2018. Beautiful metal pole cedar wood stained privacy fence. Master retreat with incredibly huge walk-in closet and oversized bathroom. AC coils replaced 2017. This home is move in ready and needs nothing. Walk two doors down to neighborhood park and playground. Excellent location and model home finish this home is a must see.