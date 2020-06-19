All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3813 Braxton Lane

3813 Braxton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Braxton Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
parking
playground
garage
Rare opportunity in Flower Mounds Lexington Glen highly desired 3 bed 2.1 bath 2 car garage home. Superb condition and freshly remodeled. Real hardwood flooring in entry, family room and formal dining. 2019 Marble look porcelain tile in bathrooms. 2019 frieze carpet in bedrooms. 2019 Granite counters and sinks in kitchen and baths. Full interior and exterior paint 2019. Roof replaced 2018. Beautiful metal pole cedar wood stained privacy fence. Master retreat with incredibly huge walk-in closet and oversized bathroom. AC coils replaced 2017. This home is move in ready and needs nothing. Walk two doors down to neighborhood park and playground. Excellent location and model home finish this home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Braxton Lane have any available units?
3813 Braxton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Braxton Lane have?
Some of 3813 Braxton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Braxton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Braxton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Braxton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Braxton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3813 Braxton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Braxton Lane offers parking.
Does 3813 Braxton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Braxton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Braxton Lane have a pool?
No, 3813 Braxton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Braxton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3813 Braxton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Braxton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Braxton Lane has units with dishwashers.

