3620 Dresage Lane

Amenities
Immaculate single story home in desired Wellington community. Owner pays HOA & lawn care. Energy efficient heating & cooling system with healthy air technology. Upgraded bathroom with granite c-tops and new showers. Beautiful kitchen island with granite counters, & updated backsplash, large nook area. Huge family room, office with french doors, large master suite with bay window sitting area, & jetted tub. Well-insulated attic with radiant barrier & extra insulation. All schools(K-12) in this area are exemplary & within walking distance. Easy access to all major Hwys, less than 15min to DFW airport. Well equipped community fitness center, swimming pools, tennis, basketball, & volleyball courts.